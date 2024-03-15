Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An air of positivity. You can breathe it, smell it, even see it when you wander around Belle Vue. It’s in abundance. Relegated from the sport’s top table after nearly a quarter of a century, perhaps, but Wakefield Trinity are not wallowing in self pity. The sleeves have been firmly rolled up, chests proudly puffed out and colossal strides already gallantly taken.

It is the start of a blossoming new era. A new owner in the form of local businessman Matt Ellis. A host of exciting new signings. A brand spanking new stand - a massive box ticked when it comes to IMG and stadium criteria.

And certainly do not forget Ackworth-born Powell who is relishing the chance at bringing the glory days back to Trinity. He’s had an encouraging start. Five wins from six in the Challenge and 1895 cups even before a Championship ball has been thrown – the only blemish that Challenge Cup defeat at Fev. But getting straight back out of the Championship, of course, is the main priority.

“There is a great vibe around the place,” the new head coach confirms. “I still think we are trying to find our identity but the players have been great and are working hard. We haven’t got everything right but we are growing and learning about each other - them about me as a coach and us, the coaching staff, about them as players.”

He adds: “Having spoke to Matt early on you got a sense of his drive to support the growth of the club and to help make Wakefield a top club in Super League and he has been great.

“He is always at the club, he is super supportive and always around if you need anything and whenever we have wanted to do anything at the club he has got after it. He is a really good guy and he has the best interests of the club at heart.

“He thinks like fans do, he knows what they want and he has shown that by some of the things that he has done. His messages are very positive from a fans’ perspective. He has been unbelievably positive for the club.”

Wakefield’s exploits in the 1895 Cup have seen them progress to the semi-finals, where they will take on Bradford Bulls in May. Just 80 minutes away from a first Wembley final since 1979.

“We all want special days in our lives,” Powell says. “It’s not a Challenge Cup but it’s there for clubs in the Championship to have a crack at and have a special day. That is what life’s about - working hard to get the special times and this gives us a great opportunity.”

And having coached local rivals Castleford Tigers in Super League - who he guided to the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 - and Featherstone Rovers during an illustrious career, Powell is “proud” to be back to his roots after a spell at Warrington Wolves.

He says: “I’m a West Yorkshire boy and I have always been massively into rugby league. I am very proud to get the opportunity to coach Wakefield and to be a part of what is hopefully the next chapter of a successful part of Wakefield’s history.

“Matt’s always talking about putting some colour on those photographs where trophies are being lifted. To be a part of that would be special. I have always wanted to do special things wherever I go coaching.

“There is only once where it hasn’t worked out that way and I’ll be driving hard to make sure that we do those special things.