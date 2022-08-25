David Fifita says farewell in style as Wakefield Trinity confirm Super League place with victory over Hull KR

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toulouse's defeat by Catalans meant it ultimately did not matter that Willie Poching's side won their last home game of the season, but they wanted to ensure safety on their own terms and sent fans home happy with another impressive success.

Three wins from their previous four games had put Wakefield on the brink of safety and they knew they needed one more point to be absolutely sure of avoiding the drop.

Their visitors did not make it easy for them, but aided by another spectacular try by Murphy, Trinity came from 6-0 down to win again and to huge cheers from the crowd popular prop forward Fifita was able to mark his last home game after seven years at Wakefield by kicking the final conversion.

David Fifita kicks his celebratory goal for Wakefield Trinity against Hull KR. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Popular prop David Fifita marked his final appearance at Belle Vue with a goal after Jowitt's late try as the home side were able to enjoy the final minutes of the game.

Rovers started the better and although the home team defended well it was 6-0 at the break after Albert Vete went over from close range for a try that was converted by Rowan Milnes.

Jacob Miller came closest to a try for Wakefield when he found a gap only to be brought down just short of the line.

Rovers’ Jimmy Keinhorst was sin-binned just before the break, but his side survived the 10 minutes he was off the field and still held their six-point lead.

Lewis Murphy on the way to scoring Wakefield Trinity's second try in their win over Hull KR. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

But Trinity slowly turned the screw in the second half and were level when Lee Kershaw dived over in the corner after collecting a fine pass from Max Jowitt, who added an excellent conversion from wide out to level the scores.

Despite further pressure it was not until 12 minutes from time that the hosts took the lead and it was courtesy of another brilliant finish from Murphy, who was called up to the England Knights squad this week.

There seemed no room to get the ball down in the corner, but the flying winger showed all his gymnastic ability with an incredible leap and somehow managed to get the ball down over the line. This was followed by another impressive Jowitt conversion and it was 12-6.

The result remained in the balance, but the visitors continued to make too many errors and Trinity finally had the points in the bag three minutes from time with Jowitt touching down to spark wild scenes of celebration.