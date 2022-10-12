Declan Nicholson leads from front as Eastmoor Dragons pull off big comeback win

The writing looked to be on the wall as Eastmoor fell 20-0 behind just 21 minutes in after poor tackling had contributed to the Castleford side opening up the big early lead.

It looked as though it was going to be a long afternoon before winger Nathan McVittee swept in to score in the 26th and 29th minutes to begin the Dragons fightback.

The tries were scored too far out for successful conversions, but the impetus was now with the Wakefield side at 20-8.

This was how the score remained until half-time, but on the restart it was as though a different team was turning out for the Dragons as Jordan Walker powered over from close range two minutes into the second half and Callum Sowden knocked over the conversion for his first points for the club.

Allerton were definitely rocking as the pressure was turned on. This increased effort was now paying dividends for Eastmoor as their man of the match Declan Nicholson brushed aside several would be defenders to run behind the posts to score. With Walker converting it was now all square at 20-20 on 52 minutes.

Livewire Lawi Bayliss was next on the score sheet, finishing off a cross field move to go over for a try on 72 minutes, converted by players’ player of the match Walker.

Three minutes later Dragons’ big prop Anton Porter put the game beyond Allerton, crashing over to score with several would be defenders hanging on. Walker again tagged on the extras.

Lewi Bayliss put the icing on the cake as he followed up his own kick and chase to grab his second try in the 80th minute, then with another successful conversion by Walker it was 38-20 to round off a thrilling 38-point unanswered come back by the Moor.

Youngsters Liam Wrigglesworth, Clay Harnetty, Kieran Oldroyd and James Hopkinson all put in big shifts as they come to terms with open age Rugby League with old stager Jacob Lord also showing the way.