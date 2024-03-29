Lachlan Walmsley flies over for his hat-trick try to seal a thrilling 20-12 win for Wakefield Trinity over Featherstone Rovers. Photo by John Victor.

The star winger produced two trademark finishes inside the opening 15 minutes before adding a third late on after Fev had responded through Danny Addy and Caleb Aekins.

Before this season, the two sides had not met competitively since the 1998 First Division Grand Final in which Wakefield triumphed 24-22 to secure their place in Super League.

They have now clashed twice in the space of three weeks after Rovers had caused an upset in the Challenge Cup, beating the recently-relegated Trinity 14-10 in golden point extra time to progress into the last-16.

But Daryl Powell’s men seemed intent on not letting recent history repeat itself with Walmley - the Championship’s top try scorer last season with 36 while representing Halifax Panthers - flying over in the corner after the visitors had worked the ball out well to the Scotland international.

And he, and Trinity, were soon celebrating a second. It was a carbon copy of the first as, yet again, the visitors found the dangerman and he did the rest with his now famous finish.

Max Jowitt made it two from two with the boot as Wakey held a 12-0 lead. But Danny Addy, taking an inside pass, went under the posts to get Featherstone on the board and back into the contest.

Walmsley was thwarted by Aekins as Trinity looked to respond straightaway but after a high shot on Uele handed the visitors a penalty, Jowitt’s 100 per cent record continued with the boot to make it 14-6 at the hooter.

There was an action-packed start to the second half as Fev thought they were over only for the referee to deem there to be a knock-on. However, the groans from the home fans turned to cheers when Aekins converted try got the home side to within two points.

However, less than a minute later, Brad England was sent to the sin bin for holding back Luke Gale, with Jowitt adding two points for the resulting penalty.

When the numbers were eventually matched up, discipline cost Fev dear again when Hardcastle was sent to the sin for a high shot on Jowitt.

