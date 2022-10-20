Olpherts, 30, spent three seasons at the Tigers, playing in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in 2021 and scoring 36 tries in 54 appearances.

Last season, he scored an impressive 18 tries and was third in Super League for metres made behind the Rhinos’ Ash Handley and Wigan’s Jai Field. He was second for carries, only behind new team mate Handley, and was the top player in Super League for tackle busts, ahead of Field and St Helens’ Jack Welsby.

“We are pleased to confirm Derrell’s signing,” said Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith.

Derrell Olpherts' move to Leeds Rhinos from Castleford Tigers has been confirmed.

"He is a talented player who can play anywhere in the backline. He showed last season in particular that he is an outstanding try scorer as well and I look forward to seeing him as part of our existing backline.”

Olpherts said: “It is a great time to be at this club and I am looking forward to getting stuck in.

"I am looking to elevate my game here at the Rhinos. I am looking forward to working under Rohan Smith, I am sure he will help me develop my game and develop me as a person as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t really play winger until I came into Super League and I played my rugby before then as a centre or full-back. I am happy to play at centre as well, I know that is something that Rohan has spoken about, and I’ll be working hard to add that versatility to my game and achieve good things here.

“The squad did fantastic last year and to get to a Grand Final just shows how much effort and skill there is around the place. Hopefully I can add to the squad and help us go one step further.

“The back line are all exciting players. It is good to be an addition to that and be around those players, challenging myself to be as good as I can be and working with my new team mates. There is great competition within the group with everyone challenged to get a starting spot and that brings a lot of excitement.