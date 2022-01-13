Dannielle Anderson in action for Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield's Dannielle Anderson, Dewsbury's Caitlin Beevers and Georgia Roche, the 2018 Woman of Steel who came through the ranks at Dewsbury Moor, are among those named in the squad as preparations for this year's Rugby League World Cup continue to build.

The trio are among the eight representatives from Leeds Rhinos while 2021 treble-winners St Helens have 12 players included in the squad including reigning Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham and England captain Emily Rudge.

Four Wigan Warriors players are named in the National Performance Squad while experienced international Shona Hoyle represents Huddersfield Giants.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Richards said: “I’m really pleased to have named our first National Performance Squad in a World Cup year.

“The majority of the players included have been in or around the programme for some time now and I feel we have some real quality amongst the squad.

“It’s great to have been able to add Keara Bennett to the squad after she consistently performed for Leeds throughout 2021. We had several international debutants last season and there are certainly going to be opportunities for players to break into the side before the World Cup.

“We’ve been building towards this World Cup for a number of years now, but we know how crucial our preparations over the next nine months are going to be.”

England Women will begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign against Brazil at Headingley Stadium on Tuesday, November 1. A clash with Canada at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, November 5 is followed by a final group stage fixture in Leeds against Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, November 9.