Chapman, 39, who played for Halifax, Sheffield and London Skolars, has been working as part of the coaching team for several months, arriving shortly after Liam Finn’s appointment as head coach, and has now been officially confirmed in the role.

Finn said: “Jaymes came in shortly after Tony Smith, initially to help us out, get back involved in the game and gain more experience in coaching.

"Since Casper has left, Jaymes has stepped up and shared the workload left by his absence.

Dewsbury Rams' new assistant coach Jaymes Chapman.

“He has plenty of experience having been involved with rugby league at various levels, playing in the Super League, Championship and League One, whilst also having stints in rugby union.

"Work cut short his playing career due to location, but now back living locally he was keen to get back involved and has been and will continue to be a big help for me and our staff moving forward.”

Dewsbury will be in action in their first home game of 2023 this Sunday when they host Bradford Bulls in their second pre-season hit out.

