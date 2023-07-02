Eastmoor Dragons are below par as they lose out to late Drighlington scores

Fielding a weaker team than of late with injuries and work commitments taking its toll, the Dragons were way off their normal standard and paid the price.

Back to back penalties and poor tackling gifted the opposition easy yardage, culminating in some soft tries.

But the Dragons were first on the scoreboard when Mark Matthews crashed over to score in the first minute, too wide out for a successful conversion.

Eastmoor Dragons' man of the match Danny Johnson was in good form in a losing cause against Drighlington . Picture: Scott Merrylees

The lead did not last long as Sam Thornton was over under the posts for Drighlington five minutes later with Joe Sanderson (Drig’s NCL man of the match) landing the first of his six goals to make it 6-4.

Once more woeful tackling allowed Lucas Hallas to cross close to the posts and with another conversion added Drighlington were in the driving seat at 12-4 after 10 minutes with things were looking ominous for Eastmoor.

The Dragons finally got some possession again, however, and Jordan Oxley’s scoot on 16 minutes resulted in a try converted by Danny Johnson to bring them back to within two points.

In an end to end game Drig pushed on with a try wide out finished by Luke Broadbend on 28 minutes to stretch their lead to 16-10.

Johnson then showed his football dribbling skills in a chase to the line, dropping on the ball to score Eastmoor’s third try on 32 minutes. His own conversion brought the scores level.

The Moor were getting their act together now as two minutes later Jayk Harber followed up a Johnson kick to score and with the later converting they were in the driving seat at 22-16 ahead.

However, this lead was shortlived as more poor defensive work allowed Liam Wright to power over under the posts two minutes before half-time and the successful conversion meant it was all square at 22-22 at the break.

Immediately on the restart the Dragons allowed Drighlington too much room, which culminated in Joe Sheldon crossing wide out.

The conversion attempt missed, but Eastmoor then gave away a penalty for offside which allowed Sanderson an easy opportunity to stretch the lead to six points.

The game was still in the balance with both sides striving for supremacy and the Dragons struck next as their NCL man of the match Johnson sent Jordan Walker in under the posts. Another Johnson conversion levelled the game up at 28-28 with 13 minutes remaining.

But again sloppy play by Eastmoor gifted Drig easy position for Luke Broadbent to cross wide out to score with the conversion making it 34-28.

Still there was time for the Dragons to come back. However, a needless penalty put that to bed as Sanderson slotted over his sixth goal to make the final score 36-28.