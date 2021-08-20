Eastmoor Dragons gain on leaders Normanton Knights after making flying start

Eastmoor Dragons' Alfie Goddard. Picture: Rob Hare

It was hard work in the end, but the Dragons made a flying start as they came up with two tries in the first five minutes with Alfie Goddard and Kevin Brown going over and Danny Johnson adding a conversion to establish a quick 10-0 lead.

Celtic hung on in and hit back to be level early in the second half, courtesy of two tries on 25 and 42 minutes from Anthony Dunford, the second of which Charlie Heaton converted.

Eastmoor re-established control, however, as Michael Joy crossed the line followed by Shaun Upson. Both tries went unconverted to leave the score at 18-10.

Dewsbury hit back again through Danny Thomas, with Heaton adding the extras to make for a tight finish. But the visitors were unable to register the further score that could have turned the tables.

It was Eastmoor’s fifth win from eight league matches and they can join Normanton Knights on seven wins if they can win their two games in hand.