Eastmoor Dragons maintain Pennine Division Three title hopes in cracker with Walton & Crofton Sports

In a game played in a sportsmanlike manner, Eastmoor set off like a house on fire as prop Reece Nicholson crashed over to score as early as the second minute, with Danny Johnson converting.

Jamie Creed then showed fine pace to race over from 70 yards out and with Johnson goaling again it was 12-0.

The visitors dug in and for a further 20 minutes the score remained the same until a fine break saw loose forward Jordan Walker stand up the Walton defence before going on a 35-yard rampaging run to cross unopposed. Johnson added the extras to make it 18-0 at half-time.

Jordan Walker went on a rampaging run to score a try for Eastmoor Dragons against Walton & Crofton Sports.

With the slope in their favour for the second half the Dragons looked well set. Things started well as almost immediately MOM Declan Nicholson capitalised on some good build-up play to stretch his arm out to score with several would-be tacklers hanging on in vain. Johnson’s conversion took the lead out to 24 points.

But Walton & Crofton stuck with the pace of the game and upped their effort with Thomas Vanstan crossing wide out for an unconverted try.

It was now a much more competitive game with the Dragons’ free flowing rugby of the first half restricted. However, they had the last word as scrum-half Jamie Creed found himself in acres of space to stroll in from halfway. Jamie Deal’s conversion rounded off the scoring at 30-4.

The visitors’ MOM was awarded to Sam Butler who had an outstanding game in the second row, while Eastmoor players’ player award) went to Jordan Walker.