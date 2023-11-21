​Excitement at the rebuilding job under way at Wakefield Trinity is rubbing off on supporters with bumper season ticket sales already being recorded.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​In the first week since the tickets went on sale already more than 3,750 have been sold – well above last year’s figure – with the North Stand almost sold out.

It shows that fans are backing the vision of new owner Matt Ellis who is keen to increase Trinity’s attendances, which can go a long way to boosting their points tally in next year’s IMG gradings system that will determine who plays in Super League in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The message is clear from me, we would like to get as many supporters into the stadium both next year and in the years to come,” said Ellis in his latest statement to supporters.

Wakefield Trinity supporters with Luke Gale last season. Photo by Bruce Rollinson

"Relegation from the Super League was disappointing for everyone, but we need to view the Championship season as part of our journey back to the top.

"I believe we are at the start of a special era in the club’s history and your backing is crucial for success.

"Getting the ground as full as possible and creating an electric atmosphere will show the Rugby League world what a special club we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to enjoy the year ahead, playing against teams and travelling to grounds that we haven’t visited in years.

"The aim is simple, to win the competition, but it will be even more special with as many of our supporters roaring our side on. We are building a squad that you will be proud of and want to visit Belle Vue and support.

“I witnessed training and was involved in the pre-season speeches and meetings. I was left in no doubt that that there is a togetherness developing amongst the coaching team and the players which can only help us to achieve great things this season.”

Trinity are continuing to strengthen their team on and off the pitch. Following the confirmed return of Danny Kirmond as an assistant coach they have signed highly rated young half-back Myles Lawford from Bradford and 23-year-old Scotland international forward Luke Bain who has signed a two-year deal after joining from Brisbane Tigers.