Featherstone Rovers are setting a benchmark early says winger Luke Briscoe

Rovers ran in 14 tries in a 76-4 destruction of Whitehaven at The Millennium Stadium last Sunday and have piled up 172 points in their first three league games this season.

They are also proving strong in defence so far in 2023 with just five tries conceded in the three matches.

All-round the Whitehaven game was the best performance of the three so far and winger Briscoe is delighted with the way things are shaping up already.

Luke Briscoe in action for Featherstone Rovers against Whitehaven. Picture: Dec Hayes

"It was good,” he said. "We had a scruffy 10-minute period in the first half, but the points we ended up with show what we’ve got.

"We spoke at half-time about our grit and determination and working on our defence. That’s what we work ourselves on so to not let them score in the second half is a big bonus for us.

"It’s early in the season, but we want to set a benchmark early and let teams know what they are in for.”

With another home game to come this Sunday against Newcastle Thunder head coach Sean Long is looking for a further progression from his team and is hoping for a big crowd again with Fev playing some high standard rugby.

He said: “We are playing some entertaining rugby at Post Office Road.

"The crowd was fantastic (against Whitehaven) and we’d love some more support as well to come down.