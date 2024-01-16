As they head into their first competitive game of the new season ​Featherstone Rovers believe they have a hungry squad that is keen to make an impression for the club.

​The playing staff has been transformed over the winter months with 17 players having left and some long serving stars among them.

Fans, the board and coaching staff are under no illusions that a different season lies ahead, but two encouraging pre-season wins against sides also in the Betfred Championship have helped to boost confidence.

Head coach James Ford is working hard to forge a togetherness within the squad and has seen signs of progress ahead of the first competitive games, which comes in the 1895 Cup on Sunday week at Hunslet.

Featherstone Rovers and Dewsbury Rams players compete for a high ball in Sunday's friendly at the Millennium Stadium, which Rovers won 28-14. Picture: Rob Hare

Chief executive Martin Vickers, meanwhile, is pleased with fans’ backing so far and happy with the way the new look team is shaping up.

He said: “We are grateful for the support we have had from our fans as we have galvanised as a club and prepare for a new year, new start and new opportunities.

"We have transformed our playing squad for 2024. We had to mount the challenge we did during the last two years before the IMG changes kicked in and we spent more in the club’s history on the playing squad we assembled, but that strategy ultimately failed and we have had to rebuild a squad with players that have real hunger and desire to perform to their best for this historic club.

"Under James Ford’s leadership, he has brought together the best talent from our 2023 squad, added to its undoubted quality, such as Ben Reynolds and Danny Addy, and introduced younger players who want to develop as players as the club goes from strength to strength.

Connor Jones dives over for a try for Featherstone Rovers against Dewsbury Rams. Picture: JLH Photography

"Our partnership with Hull KR was much sought after by the club as we believe that Hull KR have invested in one of the strongest and deepest squads in the British game.