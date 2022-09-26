Featherstone Rovers boss calls season a 'failure' after promotion dream is dashed

In the wake of a hugely disappointing Betfred Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Batley Bulldogs, the former Super League winning coach said that there had been progress over the season, but it ultimately ended in failure.

"We wanted to get to the final and get promoted. You’ve got to call it a failure haven’t you?” said McDermott.

"We failed on the objective of getting promoted so bitterly disappointed.

Featherstone Rovers head coach Brian McDermott was bitterly disappointed with Featherstone Rovers' failure to reach the Championship play-offs final. Picture: Allan McKenzie/ SWpix.com

"I thought there were massive moments of effort there, but I give Batley lots of credit. They’re a difficult team to play against for us.

“I’ve been with the group nine months and the progression of the group and where the group is going to get to is probably a more interesting story, but that’s more of a long term thing.

“There’s been a massive change around with the squad, we’ve brought in a number of guys, over 10 players have joined the squad so there’s been a bit of a transition.

“There’s some stuff there that means the team is in a really good shape to push on. But my job was to get them promoted and I didn’t. It’s hard. It’s a tough day.”

Assistant coach Ian Hardman added: “We can’t hide the fact that this is a disappointing end for our season and it will be regarded as a failure because of it.

"Everybody has done as much as they can do to try to be successful, but unfortunately we weren’t up to it when it counted. We need to bounce back and learn some lessons from it.”

Rovers are already looking to next year with more players agreeing deals to stay with the club for 2023.

Long serving forward Luke Cooper has put pen to paper on a contract extension when he will enter his 13th season with the club. Another popular forward John Davies has also agreed to stay another year – his eighth at Featherstone.

Welsh international Craig Kopczak, who has just played his 400th career game, is also on board for next year.