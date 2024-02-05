Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford unhappy with side's indiscipline in defeat at Batley Bulldogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Rovers battled back from a half-time deficit to lead 14-12 in the second half, but a penalty by Josh Woods followed by the same player’s drop goal two minutes from time condemned them to a 15-14 defeat.

Featherstone can still qualify for the knockout stages of the competition as Batley still need to beat Hunslet next Sunday to force them into second place in the three-team group.

But Rovers are unlikely to finish as the best runners-up from the seven 1895 Cup groups – which earns a place in the quarter-finals – as they are behind York on points difference.

Connor Jones gets a pass away in Featherstone Rovers' narrow defeat at Batley Bulldogs. Picture: Rob Hare

Defeat at Batley was also a big reminder of the work ahead for Fev after their rebuilding in the winter months and head coach Ford identified areas they need to improve.

He said: “Congratulations to Batley. We fancy ourselves as a decent team and they beat us.

"But I don't think we showed anywhere near our potential.

"We started the game really poor, some unforced errors compounded with a lot of penalties and the possession count was right in Batley’s favour.

"In the second half I thought we were pretty good for half-an-hour and put ourselves in a position to win the game then again some discipline issues materialised and it gave Batley an opportunity to win.

"We showed a lack of discipline and when we did have territory and possession we didn’t look like the side I have seen in practice.

"So obviously we need to revisit that and make sure we transfer what we’re working on in training onto the game day field.”

Rovers now turn their attention to the Betfred Challenge Cup and a third round tie against amateur side Thatto Heath. The game takes place this Sunday (kick-off 2pm) at Crusader Park, with the winners set to travel to play Hunslet or Keighley Cougars in the fourth round over the weekend of February 24/25.