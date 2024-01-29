Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford wants improvement for second AB Sundecks Cup tie against Batley Bulldogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Describing the performance against League One Hunslet as “mixed”, Ford was pleased to be halfway towards qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup and happy with a number of aspects on show, but is looking for an improvement in their second game at Batley Bulldogs this Sunday (2pm).

He said: “I thought some parts of our attacking performance were really good.

"But on occasion we lacked a little bit of organisation.

Featherstone Rovers skipper Ben Reynolds forces his way over for a try in the opening AB Sundecks 1895 Cup tie at Hunslet. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"The second half our trap D was really good. That was something we’d really spoken about going after this week.

"Certainly at half-time I didn’t think we got to the levels we aspire to be at, but I thought our line speed, our contact and ruck control were somewhere where we need to be if we are to challenge for the things we want to challenge for."

Ford picked out several players for their outstanding contributions in the game.

He added: “Caleb Aekins was outstanding and Benny Reynolds, before I took him off at half-time, looked something else.

"There were some others as well and a couple who were not quite where we need them to be.

"But we’ll have a look at individually and collectively and we’ll aim to be better against Batley.”

Rovers have bolstered their squad for the 2024 season with the addition of four of their trialists.

Outside back Charlie Harris and forwards Jack Arnold, Dean Roberts, and Keenen Tomlinson have impressed head coach Ford during pre-season enough to earn professional contracts for the 2024 campaign.

On the new recruits, Ford said: “I’ve been really impressed by Charlie’s commitment and desire to play for Featherstone.

"We’ve spoken about what the journey looks like for Charlie and we’re really excited to work with him to become a regular starter for the club.

“Dean’s desire to learn has been impressive as has his desire to make the step up to play at this level.

"Jack’s also impressed in pre-season, his intensity in particular. He’s a very honest player and has had two very strong games against two Championship teams.

"Keenen has shown plenty of commitment and deserves an opportunity to showcase his progress. He has good footwork and has shown he’s a handful when he carries the ball.”

Wellington Albert, meanwhile, is due to join up with his new teammates shortly, while injured duo Jack Bussey and McKenzie Yei are progressing well in their recovery.