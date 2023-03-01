While positions in the table at this early stage of the season mean nothing to Long, he admits he could not have asked any more from his players so far as they have won all four of their matches and racked up 228 points while conceding only six tries.

The outstanding early results have put Fev ahead of the pack and they were helped in this regard by Toulouse’s first defeat when they went down 28-18 to Bradford Bulls.

”We’re not concerned about anyone else in the table, we’re just concerned about us, our standards, our behaviours and our performances on the field,” said Long.

Connor Jones and Brad Day congratulate each other after Featherstone Rovers score a try in the 56-6 win against Newcastle. Picture: Dec Hayes

“Teams will knock each other off because it’s a tight comp and I just think if we keep going the way they are things will look after itself.”

On the display that brought a 56-6 win over Newcastle Thunder, Long added: “I was really proud of the players because I thought they came to spoil our game, try to muck the ruck on the play-the-balls.

"It got a bit scrappy at times, we were a little bit loose in the first 10 minutes, trying to score on every play, but in the second half we came out and put it right.

"We only conceded one try, which is pleasing.

"Our defence was good. To only concede one try against a team like Newcastle who can play a bit was the most pleasing part.”

Injuries are mounting for Featherstone as they lost Caleb Aekins in the game to add to other backs Chris Hankinson and Craig Hall who were unavailable, but Long is not concerned at this stage.

He explained: “It’s the nature of rugby that you get injuries and we’ve got somebody lined up who can come straight in.

"Hopefully it’s not too serious for Caleb, but we’ve got someone waiting in the wings who’ve been training hard.”

Rovers now face their biggest test of the season so far when they take on Bradford Bulls at The Millennium Stadium on Monday night.

