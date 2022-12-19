Featherstone Rovers come up with 'missing piece of puzzle' with signing of Papua New Guinea star

The 25-year-old Papua New Guinea international prop is being backed to provide the power needed in the pack to drive Rovers towards their goal of promotion from the Betfred Championship in 2023.

Yei joins from Queensland Cup side Central Queensland Capras, having previously played for PNG Hunters and impressed many with his efforts during this year’s Rugby League World Cup where he made an impact in both defence and attack.

“I am really pleased that we have secured McKenzie’s signature, it’s a real coup for us,” said Rovers head coach Sean Long.

Papua New Guinea international McKenzie Yei has signed for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"I’ve watched him over the last three years both at international and club level and he will add some real punch to our squad.”

Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers added: “I think McKenzie is the missing piece of the puzzle that we have been looking for.

"He was clearly a threat to opponents during the World Cup and I’m pleased we’ve been able to land his signature.

"I have to highlight the fact that this signing has only been possible because of the immense show of support we’ve received from Featherstone supporters, be that through membership purchases or retail purchases, the dedication of our fans never ceases to amaze me, thank you.”

Yei will join up with Long’s side in the New Year and is excited about the prospect of joining the club.

He said: “I am looking forward to a new career in the UK with a progressive club like Featherstone Rovers.

"I enjoyed playing in the UK during the World Cup and I was fortunate enough to meet the coach Sean Long, I am really excited to be working with him and carrying on a strong tradition of PNG players at Featherstone Rovers.

“I am looking forward to working hard and playing my part in pushing for promotion to Super League in 2023 and I appreciate the opportunity to be part of this club.”

More good news for Fev fans has come with the confirmation of the retention of club captain James Lockwood.

The long serving prop has committed for another year and is a big part of the head coach’s plans for 2023.

Long explained: “I coached James when I was here in 2013, he is an exceptional leader and radiates all the qualities that we associate with this club – toughness, doggedness and determination.”

Lockwood added: “I’m really pleased to be staying on for another season, I’m excited at the prospect of playing under Sean once again.

"I have worked hard on my fitness over the off season and feel as fit and ready as I ever have.

