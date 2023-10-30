Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rovers are recruiting to fill the gaps left by the players leaving and have explained their strategy for 2024.

But not part of their plans are ​Luke Briscoe, Mathieu Cozza, Matty Wildie, Joey Leilua, Dane Chisholm, Mark Kheirallah, John Davies, Craig Hall, Junior Moors, Arama Hau, James Lockwood, John Davies, Elijah Taylor, Daniel Smith, Tyla Hepi, Craig Kopczak and Johnathon Ford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement the club said: “We wish to place on record our thanks to all of the above players for their efforts during their time with the club.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long serving John Davies is one of 17 players leaving Featherstone Rovers. Photo: JLH Photography

"Within that group there are players who have decided that they will retire from the game, they have served this club and the sport well.

"James Lockwood and Junior Moors, who have been fantastic servants of this club, we thank you for your efforts and wish you well in your new ventures outside of the game.

"There are young players moving on that have their whole careers in front of them, whether here in the UK or overseas, we really do hope that your time at the club has prepared you well for an exciting future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finally, we thank John Davies, Luke Briscoe and Craig Hall who have become real favourites and cult heroes in many respects, good luck to those players moving forward, you have been great servants of our club and you will always be guaranteed a warm welcome at the Millennium Stadium.”

Junior Moors is heading for retirement after his spell with Featherstone Rovers has ended. Photo: Rob Hare

In further explaining their plans for next year Rovers’ statement went on: “We outlined previously that the 2024 season will be a season of rebuilding our squad.

"Following the disappointments of last year where we have had record commercial investment in the club, as well as significant financial support from Mark Campbell and Steven Clough, we will focus on ticking boxes on the field not off the field.

"We felt we had to have a real crack at promotion in 2023 with the IMG changes coming into effect in 2024 and the door to Super League potentially closing in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased that all our recruitment plans are progressing in the right direction.

Johnathon Ford's time at Featherstone Rovers has come to an end. Photo: Rob Hare

"We have already announced players of the calibre of Caleb Aekins, Gareth Gale, Gadwin Springer, Greg Minikin and Ben Reynolds.