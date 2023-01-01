Featherstone Rovers confirm signing of Welsh World Cup star Kyle Evans

Evans, 32, shone for Wales at last year’s Rugby League World Cup following a successful spell with neighbouring Super League side Trinity.

The Welshman hails from rugby union, having played for Llanelli in the Welsh Premiership as well as Doncaster Knights in second tier of the English leagues.

He has shown a desire to remain in rugby league and Featherstone head coach Sean Long has been impressed with what he has seen of the winger.

Kyle Evans in try scoring action for Wales against Tonga in the Rugby League World Cup. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

He said: “Kyle is a very determined and tenacious rugby player, he has set his mind on playing rugby league and has impressed in a short space of time.

"He will add some depth to our backs and brings valuable experience as an athlete in the 15 game.”

Evans is eager to get going at Featherstone and his enthusiasm and ambition with the club is clear.

He said: “I am very excited to play for Featherstone. They have provided an opportunity and share my ambition of playing in Super League.

"I’m determined to give it everything to reach that goal together.

“To be playing under the coaches such as Sean Long and Leon Pryce is an opportunity not to be missed, I could not ask for a better environment in which to develop as a player.”

