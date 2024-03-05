Featherstone Rovers 'excited' by big Wakefield Trinity test in cup tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

T​he fifth round Betfred Challenge Cup tie is expected to attract Rovers’ biggest attendance of the season with fans keen to see which of the two local rivals is going to get the first bragging rights of 2024.

Whoever loses will not have long to wait for the chance of revenge with the teams set to meet at the Millennium Stadium again in the Championship on Friday, March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the cup meeting is a mouth watering occasion with more than just a place in the last 16 of the famous competition at stake.

Harry Bowes will be going up against his former club if selected for Featherstone Rovers for their fifth round Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Kevin Creighton

It will be the first time the sides have met in a competitive match since 1998 and it is also Featherstone’s first home match of the 2024 season after they have been on their travels previously in the Challenge and 1895 Cups.

And it will be Daryl Powell’s first return for a competitive match to the ground where he was so successful as Fev head coach as he brings his Wakefield side that boast a 100 per cent record since he took over for the start of the 2024 season.

Throw in too that Rovers head coach James Ford was employed as Trinity’s assistant coach last year and it is easy to see why this game is generating the most interest in a tie at this stage of the competition for many a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ford is eager to see how his rebuilt team copes with the big game atmosphere and challenge of playing the team that are favourites to win the Championship.

He said: “We’re really excited by the challenge of Wakefield.

"It’s our first competitive home game of the season and we’re keen to give our supporters a performance they can be proud of.”

A place in among the Super League big boys in round six is the prize on offer, but for fans of both sides it will be a big guide on how they are likely to go in the league this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad