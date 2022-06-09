Featherstone Rovers full-back Copley in Ireland Women's squad for Italy clash

Rugby League news

The championship, which will feature six nations, begins with the north group clash at the Pasian Di Pato Stadium, Udine on Saturday (kick off 7.30pm local time).

Ireland head coach John Whalley said: “This is a great opportunity for us to be able to test ourselves against high ranking opposition.

"We have seven uncapped players that come into the mix from the Wales fixture last October with five of those being from the domestic competition, which just shows that the sport in Ireland is building year on year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Without two notable absentees in our captain Pip Birchall and half-back Syphonia Pua, both missing with knee injuries, uncapped Orla McCallion brings a huge amount of experience from Betfred Women’s Super League, having won Grand Finals and Challenge Cups with Leeds Rhinos.”