Featherstone Rovers Ladies withstand pressure to reach final

Sunday Saw Rovers make the long travel to Craven Road to take on a Barrow Raiders team that pipped them in finishing second in the league.

They were keen to repeat the win recently gained on home turf, but were pushed all the way before running out 12-10 victors.

The play-off semi-final began with a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II followed by a heartfelt God Save the King national anthem.

Featherstone Rovers Ladies celebrate reaching the Betfred Shield final. Picture: John Victor

Both teams were hungry for the win to venture into next week's final, to be held at St Helens on Sunday.

In a strong and attacking first half, Featherstone managed to go over for three unconverted tries to lead 12-0 with Ellie Lamb and Irish international Francesca Copley (two) scoring in the corners.

In the second half even though the travelling ladies did not score, the performance was intense and physical to stop the Raiders racking up the points to make their comeback, right down to the final whistle.

Barrow did get over the line twice, but ended just short with Featherstone holding on for a deserved success.

Fran Copley goes over for a try for Featherstone Rovers Ladies against Barrow. Picture: John Victor

The final whistle brought jubilant celebrations from the Rovers players, coaches, friends and family.

In the final next Sunday Featherstone face Warrington who went unbeaten to top the table in the regular season.

Head coach Marie Colley said: "Barrow are a very tough physical side but my players showed great desire to withstand the second half pressure they threw at us and deserve to be in the final on Sunday."

Fran Copley celebrates her try against Barrow with Featherstone Rovers Ladies teammates. Picture: John Victor