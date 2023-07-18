News you can trust since 1852
Featherstone Rovers' local boy Josh Hardcastle faces lengthy spell on sidelines after suffering a stroke

Featherstone Rovers’ local boy made good Josh Hardcastle has suffered a stroke, the club has confirmed.
By Tony Harber
Published 18th Jul 2023, 21:07 BST- 1 min read

The one club player is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines, but is hopefully on the mend and everyone at the Post Office Road club is wishing him well in his recovery.

In a statement put out on Twitter, Rovers said: “Josh Hardcastle will be sidelined for a prolonged period having suffered a stroke last Tuesday.

"Josh is receiving support from the club as well as Rugby League Cares.”

Josh Hardcastle in action against Sheffield Eagles this season. (Photo by Dec Hayes)Josh Hardcastle in action against Sheffield Eagles this season. (Photo by Dec Hayes)
Josh Hardcastle in action against Sheffield Eagles this season. (Photo by Dec Hayes)
Hardcastle, 30, has played for Rovers since 2017, initially impressing in trial games.

He was on the academy books at Wakefield Trinity, but came through the amateur game where he was outstanding with Featherstone Lions in the National Conference League and Challenge Cup.

The Pontefract-born player has made more than 100 first team appearances, mostly in the centre position, but also occasionally on the wing and latterly in the second row, scoring 41 tries.

