Manoa Wacokecoke bagged a superb brace for Featherstone Rovers in their Challenge Cup defeat at Leigh Leopards. Photo by John Victor.

Manoa Wacokecoke bagged a superb brace, with his second of the afternoon at the start of the second half got Fev back to within four points of the hosts after trailing 14-4 at the break.

However, two tries in as many minutes for the Leopards gave Rovers too much to do to cause a shock.

Away fans could have been forgiven for thinking it was going to be a long afternoon when Umyla Hanley stepped inside to cross in the corner after only two minutes.

But Wacokecoke got Featherstone level on 19 minutes after a superb individual try. Receiving the ball deep inside his own half, he managed to produce nifty footwork to keep in touch before bouncing off two robust challenges to miraculously touch down.

Hanley, however, restored Leigh’s lead ten minutes later before Mckenzie Yei was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous lift.

The Leopards made the numerical advantage count with Hanley crossing for a splendid first half treble to make it 14-4 at the break.

Wacokecoke, not content with scoring one spectacular try, added another one four minutes after the restart, intercepting a Leigh stray pass and magnificently running 60 metres to get Fev back to within four points.

But that was as close as James Ford’s side got to causing an upset as the holders of rugby league’s most famous trophy progressed into the quarter finals thanks to quickfire tries from Josh Charnley and Matt Moylan.

Fev did manage a consolation try through Gareth Gale after sensational work from Paul Turner but Leigh held on.