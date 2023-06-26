News you can trust since 1852
Featherstone Rovers move to bring in 'exciting' young Wigan Warriors half-back on loan

Featherstone Rovers boss Sean Long believes he has brought in an exciting young prospect with the capture of 20-year-old Logan Astley on loan from Wigan Warriors.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:54 BST- 2 min read

Much is expected of young playmaker Astley, who has joined the Betfred Championship leaders this week aiming to make a mark in the competition.

Astley has already achieved plenty in the junior ranks and represented England at U16 level.

He also garnered the attention of Sale Sharks where he played in the U16s system and developed a strong kicking game.

Logan Astley has signed for Featherstone Rovers on loan.Logan Astley has signed for Featherstone Rovers on loan.
Logan Astley has signed for Featherstone Rovers on loan.
Since joining the senior age group, Astley has spent periods on loan with Oldham Roughyeds where he impressed in the halves and Featherstone head coach Long thinks he has the makings of a real star of the future.

He said: “He’s a young, exciting half-back.

“I’ve had my eye on Logan for a while, I’ve been to watch him at training with Wigan and went to watch him in the reserves against Wigan and he was one of the best players in that game.

"With Johno Ford out injured, we’re a little light in the spine area and I think this is a great opportunity for us and for Logan to see what he can do.

"It will be great to add him to our squad for the business end of the season and after we picked up three injuries yesterday we are a bit light so it will great to have him involved in our system. Hopefully he’ll impress and get some game time.”

Astley said: “I’m really excited to be joining Featherstone at a very exciting time, the club are the top side of the Championship and I’m excited to play my part in the run in to the play-offs.

Astley initially joins the club on a short term loan arrangement with a view to extending the agreement to the end of the season.

