​Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford is still looking to add to his squad ahead of the new season.

​After missing out on promotion in 2023 Rovers are freshening up their playing staff and have made a number of signing already, but are still short of numbers.

Ford said: “We have meetings every day and we are aware that we have some distance to travel. We came to the player market quite late in terms of switching from one aspiration to another if you like and I think it’s going to be an ongoing process.

"We’ve partnered up with Hull KR and they will be of great benefit to us and the club’s got strong relationships throughout the game. We will continue to ask questions and see where we can improve our 17 and our squad.”

Josh Hardcastle in action against Sheffield Eagles in 2023. Photo by Dec Hayes

Long serving local lad Josh Hardcastle, meanwhile, has committed to Featherstone following the health setback he suffered this year.

"I’m extremely pleased to see Josh commit to the club, but more importantly, for Josh and his family to see him returning to fitness and good health," said Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers.

"We will continue to give Josh all our support; we know what a valuable player he is in our team, a local lad who gives 100% every game, and we can’t wait to have him back playing at the Millennium Stadium."

Head coach Ford added: "Everyone at Featherstone is delighted to see Josh return for the coming season.

"He’s demonstrated an outstanding level of resilience and desire to come back from two major setbacks and we’re all excited to help him along on his journey.

"Josh has proven he’s a top performer in this competition, and he’ll strengthen the team and squad across a number of positions."

Hardcastle, who had a stroke, admitted there had been a question about whether or not he would return to playing, but he was determined to do so.

He said: "As a dad, I was always going to follow the medical advice, but I knew inside I’d play again.

"I’m grateful to the club, the fans and the sport for their support in recent months and now I’m ready to repay that faith."