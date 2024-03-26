Featherstone Rovers prepare for stiff challenge in bid for quickfire double over rivals Wakefield Trinity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Trinity are in town again for a round two clash that has all the ingredients of another potential classic.

Rovers will, of course, be looking to record a quickfire double over their ambitious opponents after knocking them out of the Challenge Cup in memorable fashion thanks to Gareth Gale’s long range extra-time try earlier this month.

On that occasion the Fev players were in control in the first half and held on under some strong pressure after the break, thereby showing both sides of their game which delighted head coach James Ford.

Manoa Wacokecoke celebrates scoring a try for Featherstone Rovers at Leigh. Picture: John Victor

More of the same will be the order, but Ford is expecting an even fiercer challenge from Trinity this time round as they not only have a big desire for revenge, but have also notably strengthened their ranks with a couple of signings since the cup meeting, including former Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos winger Derrell Olpherts.

Featherstone have also strengthened with the addition of NRL half-back Paul Turner, who came off the bench in last week’s Challenge Cup tie at Leigh to make his debut and made a big impression when playing a big part in a try for Gareth Gale with a bulldozing run.

He is building his fitness up, but could be a real find for Rovers as he can play at half-back or full-back and will add some extra zip to their attack.

Whether he starts against Trinity will be decided after training his week, but he is set to be involved in the game in a real boost to a club hit by financial problems that were revealed last week.

Featherstone Rovers players combine to tackle Leigh's Josh Charnley. Picture: John Victor

"Paul is a very talented individual who will really compliment our squad and the way we are looking to play,” said Turner’s new boss, Ford.

"I'm very confident our supporters will love watching Paul.”

Ford, meanwhile, could be proud of his players’ efforts as they gave cup holders Leigh a big test in their last 16 tie last weekend.