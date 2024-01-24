Featherstone Rovers prepare to set out on Wembley trail in AB Sundecks 1895 Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The newly revamped competition has a low key beginning, but ends with a final at Wembley so is likely to be taken seriously by Rovers.

Their first challenge is to overcome League One opposition at the South Leeds Stadium with head coach James Ford weighing up his selection options for the fixture.

He will check the fitness of half-back Ben Reynolds and loose forward Danny Addy in training this week before deciding on his starting line-up after both sat out the second of Featherstone’s pre-season matches against Dewsbury Rams.

Ben Reynolds is hoping to lead out the Featherstone Rovers team in their return to competitive action at Hunslet. Picture: JLH Photography

They were left out as more of a precaution than a worry with Reynolds chomping at the bit to skipper his boyhood supported Rovers team for the first time in a competitive match.

The 1895 Cup is being run initially as a round robin tournament with Featherstone’s second game following next week with a visit to Batley Bulldogs.

Featherstone Rovers Women, meanwhile, have confirmed several more players for their 2024 Super League squad.

Young prospect Alyssa Courtney is making the step up from Featherstone Lions having previously been an impressive part of the 2023 U19s squad.

"I’m pleased to bring Alyssa in, she’s an exciting prospect who’s relishing the step up to our environment,” said women’s head coach Marie Colley.

"She has a great skill set and a fantastic attitude, I’m looking forward to working with her and watching her grow.”

Saskia Lewis has also joined Colley’s 2024 Super League squad along with Ireland Internationals Fran Copley and Gabby Harrison, while forward Shanelle Mannion has returned to the club.

Featherstone have been drawn with Super League champions York Valkyrie in the group stages of the 2024 Women’s Challenge Cup, which gets under way on March 16/17.