Featherstone Rovers ready for big test in play-off semi-final

Brian McDermott’s men are 80 minutes away from another crack at the “Million Pound Game”, but must overcome opponents they have struggled against this season.

Rovers are up against a Batley Bulldogs team who are the only visiting side to win a Championship game at Featherstone’s ground this year.

They also drew with Fev at their place so finishing positions seem to matter little ahead of Sunday’s clash although Rovers finished in second place in the regular season, 11 points ahead of the fifth-placed Bulldogs.

Junior Moors has signed a new deal to stay with Featherstone Rovers for 2023. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Featherstone players do have the memory of a big knockout cup win at Batley, however, as they crushed them 54-20 in the Challenge Cup – just a week before drawing 20-20 in a league encounter.

Complacency may have played a part in that draw, but Rovers were beaten in the subsequent home league match and know they must produce a much better display this Sunday if they are to play either Leigh or York in the promotion final.

Featherstone have been given another boost ahead of the game with news that powerful forward Junior Moors – likely to be a key player against Batley – has signed on for next season with the club.

After winning the 2022 Steven Mullaney Player of the Year and two more trophies at the club’s season awards event, it was revealed that Moors has committed to the club for 2023 whatever division they will be playing in.

He said: "I feel extremely honoured and grateful to receive three awards.

"I’m excited about the prospect of returning for 2023, but most importantly looking forward to semi-final week.

"Hope to see you all at the Millennium Stadium come Sunday, let’s pack the joint!”

Moors was also selected as the Rovers coaching staff player of the year and team MVP while Connor Jones was attacker of the year and Gadwin Springer best defensive player.