Featherstone Rovers ready to kick on after encouraging win over Widnes Vikings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rovers have made a mixed start to 2024 with early elimination in the 1895 Cup and two home defeats already suffered in the league, but can be encouraged by their latest performance against Widnes Vikings.

Ford’s men followed up their impressive 46-4 mauling of Doncaster – who themselves won handsomely at Barrow Raiders last Sunday – with a 32-24 success against a Vikings team that came into the game off the back of four wins from their first four Championship matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game itself summed up Fev’s season to date as they opened a healthy early lead and were 22-6 up early in the second half only to let it slip to fall behind 12 minutes from time.

Connor Wynne celebrates his match winning try with Featherstone Rovers teammate Connor Jones. Picture: Kevin Creighton

They have not lacked spirit, however, and showed in abundance to keep going, finally being rewarded by two late Connor Wynne tries that sent Widnes home with their first defeat.

The victory lifted Featherestone up to fourth place in the table, just two points behind the Vikings and four behind the still unbeaten Wakefield Trinity and Sheffield Eagles.

They will be expecting to keep pressure on the top three in a run of fixtures now that look winnable if Fev can find the consistency to back up the rich promise of the last two fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up this Sunday is a trip to play Whitehaven, who are always a threat on home soil, but have lost three of their first five matches.

Gareth Gale comes up with a spectacular dive to score Featherstone Rovers' first try against Widnes Vikings. Picture: Rob Hare

With games to follow against the misfiring Halifax Panthers, second from bottom Dewsbury Rams and a Barrow team also in the bottom half of the table Rovers will see their next group of fixtures as a chance to cement their place among the title challengers.

​They will not have the services of dual registration half-back Ben Reynolds for the first of those matches as he sits out the second of his two-match ban after being hit with a grade C foul and abusive language towards the match official charge while playing for Fev against Doncaster.