Featherstone Rovers ready to take on Castleford Tigers for bragging rights

Whenever Featherstone host Castleford there is always something at stake and with this being the clubs’ first meeting in four years the game is set to launch the new season in style.

Priorities for head coaches Sean Long and Lee Radford will be getting their players through their first run out of the season unscathed without injuries, but fans will demand nothing less than 100 per cent effort on the pitch as they do not want to lose out to their neighbouring opponents.

There are plenty of reasons for both sets of supports to have enthusiasm for the season ahead and Saturday’s high noon local derby showcase will give an early indication on whether that confidence is justified.

A coming together of Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers players on the last occasion when the teams met.

Long appears to have recruited well at Featherstone and has made his priority finally achieving promotion for the Rovers faithful who have endured some near misses in recent years.

He will be relishing this first chance to see where his players are at and the opportunity of going up against Super League opposition – and is likely to name a strong starting side as he aims for a winning start in his first game as Rovers head coach.

Tigers boss Radford, meanwhile, will get his first taste of a Fev-Cas derby and will be using the game to run the rule over players vying for starting spots when the Betfred Super League campaign begins in February.

He has a big squad and will be using it to the full in what he knows will be a good test.

The match kicks off at 12 noon and will see both clubs blooding new recruits for the time.

Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Albert Vete and Muizz Mustapha are all in contention to make their debuts for Cas, fitness permitting, alongside Jack Broadbent, who will be returning to familiar surroundings after finishing last season on loan at Rovers.

Young recruits Bailey Dawson, Jacob Hookem and Ilikaya Mafi are also likely to play some part in the game.

