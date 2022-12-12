The Welsh international playmaker has joined Rovers on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023 Championship season and is being tipped to be a big player for the club as they aim to push for promotion to Super League.

Aekins’ ability to play in a variety of positions is likely to make him an important cog in the team Long is putting together at Post Office Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he certainly knows all about winning promotion from the Championship having been in the 2022 Leigh side that edged out Featherstone for the league then won the play-off final in 2022.

Caleb Aekins is tackled by Featherstone Rovers' Jack Bussey and Luke Cooper when playing for Leigh. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Caleb is a well experienced player who has developed his game in a good system at Penrith,” said Rovers boss Long.

“He has proven himself to be a player of quality in this competition and will add strength to an already accomplished squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking forward to him getting here to link up with the lads and meet the passionate fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aekins, 24, was born in New Zealand but is of Welsh descent and was included in the Wales squad in the Rugby League World Cup.

He is looking to replicate his successes of last season with Fev next year and said: “Featherstone were an extremely tough and competitive side to go up against last season and I know we will be aiming towards promotion again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad