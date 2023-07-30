Featherstone Rovers remain ten points clear at the top of the Championship after victory over Batley Bulldogs
Rovers, who have only lost one league match all season, remain 10 points clear at the top of the table following Saturday evening’s victory over the Wembley-bound Bulldogs.
Tries from Elijah Taylor and Matty Wildie put Featherstone 12-4 up at the break, with Aidan McGowen crossing for Batley.
Further tries in the second half from Daniel Smith and a double from Arama Hau, with Chris Hankinson kicking four conversions, gave Fev the win. Dale Morton scored Batley’s second try.
Despite the defeat, the Bulldogs remain in joint third place in the Championship, level with Sheffield Eagles, as they aim to claim a play-off spot.
Rovers next face Halifax Panthers at The Shay on Sunday, August 6.
Batley warm up for the 1895 Cup final against Fax with a West Yorkshire derby against Bradford Bulls at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, August 6.