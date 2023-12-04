Featherstone Rovers set for blockbuster start to home campaign in 2024
Rovers are set to host Championship new boys Wakefield Trinity in their first home game of the season with the already much anticipated match taking place on Good Friday, March 29.
It will be Featherstone’s first competitive derby against Wakefield for over a quarter of a century with the last meeting being in the 1998 Grand Final.
With Rovers romping away with the League Leaders Shield in 2023 and Trinity looking to be revitalised since Matt Ellis's takeover it will be a big test straight away for both teams’ prospects for next season.
Featherstone start their league season away at Batley Bulldogs on Sunday, March 17 and travel to newly promoted Doncaster in the first month while also having a home fixture against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, April 7.
Their big return derby game at Wakefield is scheduled for Sunday, July 28 and they end the regular season away at York Knights on September 29.
"We’re really looking forward to our league campaign kicking off at Batley,” said Rovers head coach James Ford.
"They’ve demonstrated over a fair period of time that they’re a very strong side, especially at home. We’ll need to be very good to come away with the points.
"We’re excited by the challenge Wakefield pose. They’re the favourites for the competition and all the pressure is on them to deliver.
"Local derbies are always special and I’m sure this won’t disappoint.
"We’ll be desperate to give our fans the performance and result they deserve.”
Featherstone’s campaign kicks off in the newly formatted AB Sundecks 1895 Cup when as the top seeded side, Rovers will travel to Hunslet on Sunday, January 28 and Batley on Sunday, February 4 in the group rounds.
Featherstone Rovers fixtures in the 2024 Betfred Championship are:
MARCH
17 Batley Bulldogs away
28 Wakefield Trinity home
APRIL
7 Bradford Bulls home
14 Doncaster away
21 Widnes Vikings home
28 Whitehaven away
MAY
5 Halifax Panthers home
19 Dewsbury Rams away
26 Barrow away
JUNE
2 Swinton home
16 Sheffield Eagles home
23 York Knights home
29 Toulouse away
JULY
7 Whitehaven home
14 Halifax Panthers away
20 Doncaster home
28 Wakefield Trinity away
AUGUST
4 Batley Bulldogs home
11 Widnes Vikings away
18 Bradford Bulls away
24 Toulouse home
SEPTEMBER
1 Barrow home
8 Swinton away
15 Sheffield Eagles home
21 Dewsbury Rams home
29 York Knights away