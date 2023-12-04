Featherstone Rovers set for blockbuster start to home campaign in 2024

​Featherstone Rovers fans are set for a mouth watering opening to the 2024 Betfred Championship season.

Rovers are set to host Championship new boys Wakefield Trinity in their first home game of the season with the already much anticipated match taking place on Good Friday, March 29.

It will be Featherstone’s first competitive derby against Wakefield for over a quarter of a century with the last meeting being in the 1998 Grand Final.

With Rovers romping away with the League Leaders Shield in 2023 and Trinity looking to be revitalised since Matt Ellis's takeover it will be a big test straight away for both teams’ prospects for next season.

Featherstone Rovers will be out to win the Betfred Championship League Leaders' Shield again in 2024. Photo by JLH Photography

Featherstone start their league season away at Batley Bulldogs on Sunday, March 17 and travel to newly promoted Doncaster in the first month while also having a home fixture against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, April 7.

Their big return derby game at Wakefield is scheduled for Sunday, July 28 and they end the regular season away at York Knights on September 29.

"We’re really looking forward to our league campaign kicking off at Batley,” said Rovers head coach James Ford.

"They’ve demonstrated over a fair period of time that they’re a very strong side, especially at home. We’ll need to be very good to come away with the points.

"We’re excited by the challenge Wakefield pose. They’re the favourites for the competition and all the pressure is on them to deliver.

"Local derbies are always special and I’m sure this won’t disappoint.

"We’ll be desperate to give our fans the performance and result they deserve.”

​Featherstone’s campaign kicks off in the newly formatted AB Sundecks 1895 Cup when as the top seeded side, Rovers will travel to Hunslet on Sunday, January 28 and Batley on Sunday, February 4 in the group rounds.

Featherstone Rovers fixtures in the 2024 Betfred Championship are:

MARCH

17 Batley Bulldogs away

28 Wakefield Trinity home

APRIL

7 Bradford Bulls home

14 Doncaster away

21 Widnes Vikings home

28 Whitehaven away

MAY

5 Halifax Panthers home

19 Dewsbury Rams away

26 Barrow away

JUNE

2 Swinton home

16 Sheffield Eagles home

23 York Knights home

29 Toulouse away

JULY

7 Whitehaven home

14 Halifax Panthers away

20 Doncaster home

28 Wakefield Trinity away

AUGUST

4 Batley Bulldogs home

11 Widnes Vikings away

18 Bradford Bulls away

24 Toulouse home

SEPTEMBER

1 Barrow home

8 Swinton away

15 Sheffield Eagles home

21 Dewsbury Rams home