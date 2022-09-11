Featherstone Rovers sign off regular season with hard earned win at Halifax Panthers

A 24-22 success meant that Brian McDermott’s men finished their league campaign with an impressive record of 23 wins, one draw and just three defeats in their 27 matches.

They still finished five points behind the even more impressive Leigh Centurions so know they have a big task to finish the job in the play-offs, but will not lack for determination, based on their display at third-placed Halifax.

McDermott named a strong side despite there not being anything huge at stake for Featherstone and the players observed a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, which was followed by the National Anthem prior to kick-off.

Jack Broadbent charges over for a try for Featherstone Rovers at Halifax. Picture: Dec Hayes

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once the action got under way it was the hosts who made the faster start, going ahead after just three minutes when James Woodburn-Hall forced his way through for the opening try, to which Joe Keyes added the extras.

Fev were quick to reply, however, with Junior Moors powering over for their first try three minutes later.

Craig Hall added the conversion and was soon lining up another, successfully, after a superb offload by Ryley Jacks sent Jack Broadbent charging over.

More incisive play from the visitors saw Hall’s clever pass put Tom Lineham through on the left edge for their third try. With Hall adding a touchline conversion it was 18-6 after 17 minutes.

Halifax showed spirit as they immediately battled back with a deft grubber kick on the last tackle leading to Ben Kavanagh scoring the home side’s second try. Keyes added the conversion.

But the 12-point advantage was restored when Joey Leilua took Johnathon Ford’s pass to power over from close range and Hall kicked his fourth goal.

It remained 24-12 to half-time and for the first 15 minutes of the second half before the Panthers began a fightback that could have brought them the points had they not come up against some strong Featherstone defence.

Matt Garside slipped through the Rovers defence to give the hosts hope, although Keyes’ inability to convert was prove crucial in the end.

More pressure was repelled until three minutes from time Zachary McCombe found a way through the defence.

Keyes this time goaled to bring the score to within two points, but the Panthers could not get over again in the time remaining.

Rovers will be disappointed that they did not score a point in a tough second half, but they found a way to win again and this was just the kind of game to put them right for the play-offs tests to come.