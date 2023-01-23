Featherstone Rovers star Craig Hall 'over the moon' with support from fans

Hall is a worthy testimonial recipient after a career that seen him play Super League and Championship rugby league for 15 years.

He started with Hull FC and after spells with Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Leigh and Toronto Wolfpack he landed at Featherstone in 2020 and has since played 50 games for the Flat Cappers, scoring 42 tries as well as kicking 231 goals.

A crowd of 2,976 turned out on a cold night at The Millennium Stadium for the testimonial game and Hall was thrilled by the reception he received.

Craig Hall with his family before his testimonial game which was played between Featherstone Rovers and his previous club Hull Kingston Rovers at The Millennium Stadium. Picture: Craig Cresswell Photography

He said: “It’s been outstanding.

"It was a busy week making sure everything was right and it worked out well.

"Hull KR fans travelled in numbers and the Fev fans came out as they usually do despite the freezing cold. I’m over the moon.

"Everything on social media this past week or two has been positive and it’s unbelievable the reception I’ve had. I can’t be more thankful.

"It was an outstanding performance. We’ve just been working on stuff from New Year’s Eve and I think a few of the things we’ve been working on worked out. We played well.”