Arama Hau and Mark Kheirallah had given Fev a steady 12-0 platform at the half-time interval before turning on the style in the second 40.

Hau added to his first half tally while Craig Hall bagged a double as well, in addition to tries from Luke Briscoe, Connor Jones, Gadwin Springer and Tomas Lacans as Rovers coasted to an easy 52-6 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a quiet opening 23 minutes, by Fev standards, they got the game’s first try through Hau after he made a superb break before Kheirallah scored in the fourth game running after latching onto a great kick from Astley.

Millennium Stadium

The home side, however, were dealt a double setback when Briscoe and McKenzie Yei were both sin-binned within two minutes of each other just before the hooter.

But the eleven men refused to feel sorry for themselves at the start of the second half and extended their lead within the opening seconds of the restart when Hau doubled his tally for the afternoon.

Back-to-back tries soon followed for Briscoe - within seconds of returning back onto the field - and then Hall as Fev made it 28-0 after only seven minutes of play in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall scored a fine individual effort just before the hour-mark before Jones powered over from close range, while Springer and Lacans added late tries to make it 52-0, with Jayden Hatton scoring a mere consolation for the visitors which was converted by Jordan Gibson.

Following Batley Bulldogs’ stunning 42-0 victory at home to Halifax Panthers, the result leaves Fev eight points clear at the top of the Championship.