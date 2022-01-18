Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity: Brian McDermott seeking sharper attacking display in final friendly

The derby is Rovers’ second and final pre-season game - after last week’s 30-22 loss to Leeds Rhinos - and comes eight day before their Betfred Championship opener at York City Knights.

McDermott gave most of his squad a run-out against Leeds in his first game as coach and saw them hit back from 30-10 down midway through the second half. McDermott admitted

Rovers were “a bit clunky with the ball” and he said: “I expected that.

Brian McDermott. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"We’d hope to sharpen that up against Wakefield, but quite often in this country the weather has a bearing and if it’s wet and sticky, we’re probably looking at a similar type of attack.

"There’s stuff we have to sharpen up on, but for our first warm-up game, that’s okay.”

Rovers were only 18-6 behind at the break against Rhinos’ first-choice side, but conceded two tries to their fringe players in the second half.

“Clearly there were some bits we were rusty on, but there were some good passages of play, especially defensively and we remained competitive throughout,” he added.

“You’ve got a list of things you need to tick off for a pre-season game and I think that pretty much ticks it all.

"We remained competitive in the first 40 minutes against the Rhinos’ strongest team and, actually, I thought when they brought the young fellas on in the second half it exposed us a bit.