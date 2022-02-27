Featherstone Rovers withstand Halifax Panthers fightback to progress in Betfred Challenge Cup

Luke Briscoe scored two tries to help Featherstone Rovers through to the fifth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture: Allan McKenzie/ SWpix.com

Brian McDermott’s side looked to be cruising to victory in his first cup game in charge of Rovers when they led 16-0 at half-time, but they had to withstand a Panthers fightback before Brandon Pickersgill's late try finally put the tie to bed.

Featherstone survived early Halifax pressure with some good defence before showing their attacking quality as well to open the scoring as full-back Pickersgill sent Gareth Gale clear to score in the corner.

A second try soon followed with Connor Jones forcing his way over under the posts and Craig Hall’s first conversion made it 10-0.

Halifax were largely held at bay for the rest of the half and just before the break Rovers scored again when a smart move ended with Pickersgill again playing the final pass, this time to the other winger, Luke Briscoe, who raced over in the corner. With Hall adding a fine conversion it meant the visitors took a 16-0 lead in at the interval.

The hosts looked a different side in the second half and it was game on when they scored twice to reduce their arrears to six points.

First, Louis Jouffret raced over from about 35 yards to finish off an excellent move. Joe Keyes goaled then another try followed as Cory Aston's break had Rovers back pedalling and Keys' kick was taken by Lachlan Walmsley to score an unconverted try.

Featherstone responded well as Briscoe took Pickersgill's pass to go over in the corner and Hall added another good kick to take the score back out to 22-10.

The Panthers were not done, however, as 10 minutes from time Walmsley intercepted a Pickersgill pass near his own line and ran the length of the field to score. With Keys tagging on the extras the game was down to a single score and set for an exciting finale.

Further Rovers pressure saw them look to seal victory as Morgan Smith aimed to slot a drop-goal through the uprights. He thought he had been successful, but the referee said otherwise.

However, a minute later Smith did land a drop-goal to nudge the visitors seven points ahead.

Featherstone then made certain of their victory as Pickersgill found a way through the home defence for a try that was converted by Hall.

Halifax: Jouffret; Walmsley, Barber, Arundel, Saltonstall; Aston, Keyes; Larroyer, Wood, Murray, Kavanagh, Garside, Fairbank. Subs: Moore, Gwaze, Morris, Tangata.

Featherstone: Pickersgill; Briscoe, Leilua, Hall, Gale; Smith, Chisholm; Cooper, Jones, Lockwood, Moors, Davies, Bussey. Subs: Wildie, Field, Cuthbertson, Hellewell.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Attendance: 1,625.