​Rovers needed to win their last match against Salford Red Devils and had to sit back and wait for news from Barrow’s game against Leigh, hoping the former would win by less than seven points.

The upshot was a Barrow victory by 14 points to 12, meaning Featherstone were confirmed as Group Two champions.

They finished on the same 16 points as Barrow, with both teams winning eight and losing two, but go up by virtue of a better points difference – just plus five better.

Try time for Featherstone Rovers Women against Salford. Photo by John Victor

In their last regular season game Rovers were tested by Salford and unable to win by the big margin they wanted.

But the points were secured by a 28-18 win that in the end proved good enough.

Fev scored first with Hannah Watt going over after only two minutes.

Watt was in again in the 16th minute and Dani Waters added the conversion to make it 10-0.

Hannah Watts about to dive over for a try for Featherstone Rovers Women against Salford. Photo: JLH Photography

A brilliant try of the season contender by Ella Johnson further improved Rovers’ position with Waters’ second goal stretched their advantage to 16 points ast the break.

Salford were improved in the second half and got on the scoreboard with a converted try.

Rovers hit back as Gabby Harrison raced over then Brogan Churm powered through to make it 24-6.

The visitors scored again before Natalie Carr’s try effectively sealed victory for Fev.