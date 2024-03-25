Featherstone Rovers Women off to flying start in new season with cup victory over Sheffield Eagles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A dominant display brought a 38-6 success at the Millennium Stadium in the first group stage game in the competition.

Shanelle Mannion gave Rovers the start they were looking for as she proved too strong for defenders near the line and wen over for the first try, which was converted by Chloe Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eagles replied when Danielle Green chased her own kick through to score a try she also converted.

Katie Evans dives over for a try. Pictures: John Victor

But that was the last of the scoring for the visitors as Fev gradually took charge.

Ellie Lamb restored Rovers’ lead when finishing off a fine move, but it was only 10-6 at half-time with the home team showing signs of rustiness after their long absence without a competitive game.

A flying start to the second half ended worries for Featherstone when there was no stopping captain Brogan Churm from close range as she charged in for a try goaled by Tally Bryer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lovely pass from Olivia Grace sent Hannah Watt in for another try and with Bryer adding the extras again it was now 22-10.

Olivia Grace looks to evade Sheffield Eagles tacklers. Picture: John Victor

Katie Evans added to the lead as she crashed over from close range.

With Rovers now completely in charge Churm added her second try and Bryer’s conversion made it 32-6.

There was still time for Chloe Billington to impressively put the icing on the cake with a superbly taken individual effort and Bryer’s fourth conversion rounded off he scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a solid start for Featherstone who now face a much stiffer challenge in their second group game.

Featherstone Rovers players celebrate Katie Evans' try. Picture: John Victor

Marie Colley’s side travel to face favourites to win the competition York Valkyrie with the match taking place on Saturday, April 6 (1pm).

Featherstone Rovers have a strong history in the competition as they were the first team to win the Women's Challenge Cup when it began in 2012.