Few positives for Wakefield Trinity in defeat to Salford Red Devils

Trinity saw a 12-0 lead wiped out before Salford emerged as 24-14 victors to leapfrog them in the table.

Wakefield will aim for a return to winning ways when they travel to take on Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Suspensions, injuries and Covid-19-related absences meant Trinity had to call upon some of their academy players to raise a team to face Salford.

Ollie Greensmith who has spent time on loan at Doncaster this season, made his debut while the inexperienced Harry Bowes started on the interchange bench.

Chester felt it was important for the Trinity youngsters to get that top-flight experience, even if it came in a defeat.

“It is important that we get some of these young kids blooded for the next couple of years,” he said.

“Ollie Greensmith had one session with us and he carried the ball really strongly.

“There are things there he might have got away with in League 1 but it is a real tough ask for a young kid like Ollie to come in and make a massive difference.

“His effort was good and the majority of his contacts were really good.

“Harry Bowes had two sessions with us in the last five to six weeks and he showed some real good touches as well.

“There are a lot of positives in that respect. Those kinds of guys will learn a lot from the game.

“We had a lot of senior players who lacked leadership and that is disappointing.”

Wigan narrowly beat Huddersfield Giants last week while Trinity emerged victorious when they took on the Warriors last month.

Trinity fell to 10th in the table following last week’s defeat and Chester further reflected: “It wasn’t the effort that let us down tonight, it was the poor execution.

“I have never seen so many passes go to ground or behind people. The effort was pretty good for most of the game.

“We just gave up too much possession. I am just really disappointed with the leadership out there tonight.

“We lacked any kind of leadership. We are just a really set of frustrated coaches.