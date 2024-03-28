Former Castleford and Featherstone player Tom Holmes aiming to return to Rugby League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bradford Bulls half-back has announced through social media that he is set to begin preparations for a return to the sport after getting clearance from medical professionals to resume training.

Earlier this year Holmes revealed he was battling cancer, having been diagnosed with subcutaneous panniculitis-like T-cell lymphoma (SPTCL), a rare condition likely to require chemotherapy.

But now, although he has not yet been given the all-clear, Holmes has been told he can go back to playing.

Tom Holmes in his Featherstone Rovers days.

He took to social media to give an update on his situation and explained: “Six incredibly long difficult months mentally, physically and even more, emotionally.

“Appointment after appointment, multiple biopsies, bone marrow extractions, multiple pet scans and then a second referral to start it all over again in Manchester.

"I’ve finally got a plan going forward, of some sort.

“The results from all these biopsies still shine no light on what’s going on to be honest, or a clear indication if it’s cancer or not due to rarity of it apparently. The specialists are still unsure and I haven’t had the all clear, which is still pretty scary.

“With my general health stabilising more, which is a huge positive, and some scans showing activity has shrunk more than before, I have been given the go ahead to try resume normal life while being closely monitored in the hope things keep improving in my body."

Holmes, who has 142 RL appearances to his name, added: “I’m no closer to knowing what’s started all this, what the complete diagnosis is.

"I’m just more reassured that it’s less likely to be malignant at this moment in time and hoping it stays that way.

“I’ve always had a glimmer of hope but the more time went on the harder it became, feels like a miracle that things are looking much more positive!

“Regarding my rugby, I’m going to work with the staff to ensure I’m gradually built back into it.

"I honestly didn’t even think I would even be able to get the chance to play again at times.