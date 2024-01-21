Former Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity star Ryan Hudson continuing bid to motivate next generation

Former Castleford Tigers star Ryan Hudson is stepping up his bid to help get youngsters more active by helping schools to further improve their PE classes.

Hudson has moved into the education field after his days on the rugby league field ended and has launched a new and innovative recruitment agency.

Elite Teaching Solutions is set to open up opportunities for aspiring teaching professionals, assistants and special education needs experts within Yorkshire and the Humber regions.

The new venture will back up the work already begun by the 44-year-old former Super League player in schools with already 50,000 youngsters benefitting from Hudson’s Elite Kids Coaching and the PE Pro App he started in conjunction with dual code rugby star Jason Robinson.

Rugby League heroes Ryan Hudson and Luke Cooper have launched Elite Teaching Solutions. Picture: Matthew Merrick Photography

“Our goal is to have transparency, resources and availability in place for those looking to work within the education sector,” said Hudson, who has ex-Super League stars Wayne Godwin and Jamie Cording working with him and has now taken on former Featherstone Rovers forward Luke Cooper as head of recruitment for the new Elite Teaching Solutions venture.

“With the high-demand of daily cover staff, as well as long-term contracts at an all-time high, we know that more has to be done in nurturing and securing candidates on their career pathway.”

At the forefront of Elite Teaching Solutions is their existing relationships within schools and trusts through Elite Kids Coaching and the PE Pro App.

On average, both outlets provide 50,000 students across the UK every week with curriculum and delivery of outstanding physical education, with more than 160 schools using their platforms daily to inspire children to get active at ages ranging from four up to 18.

Hudson started his career as a professional Rugby League player, spending two decades at the highest grade of play in England, and captaining Castleford, for who he made more than 160 first team appearances.

It is from being a professional athlete that Ryan quickly understood and valued the importance of inspiring the younger generation – whether that was supporting younger players breaking through the academy ranks during the later years of his career, or experiencing the strain of both highs and lows professional sport can have on a personal level too.

It is this same mentality that’s led Hudson to education and his hunger to “motivate the upcoming generation into careers and futures they genuinely care about”.

Hudson explained: "We've already got an army of 50 PE specialists in schools.

"We want kids to enjoy PE and it's about inspiring the next generation.

“Launching Elite Teaching Solutions has been a natural process for me and the team.

"Since retiring from rugby, I’ve spent the last 10 years or so working with and within schools to deliver physical education services and support staff and it’s from the time spent within the sector I quickly identified the gap and need for more specialised recruitment providers and trusted staff workers for schools.”

It goes without saying that the education sector, specifically those working as teaching assistants, have been strained since the pandemic. Unison – the public service union – recently reported that headteachers are fearing a halt in teaching assistants with the cost of living crisis turning more candidates away from the classroom.

Ryan and his team, some of who are ex-teachers, SEN specialists and support workers, have a unique approach to recruitment and by prioritising the needs of both clients and candidates they have a genuine understanding and consideration of what it takes to work in modern education.

Recruitment manager Luke Cooper said: “We are all excited to launch Elite Teaching Solutions, especially when offering our personalised recruitment services and approach to clients and candidates in the sector we are all so passionate about.

"Staying true to our northern roots allows us to formulate healthy relationships with both outlets, plus ensures everyone is being seen to the same way.”

Elite Teaching Solutions are already working with some of the region’s most recognised primary, junior and secondary schools, and have received huge interest from prospective candidates looking for roles since a soft-launch last month.

The head office of Elite Teaching Solutions is located on the outskirts of Castleford, but the agency provides recruitment services across the whole of Yorkshire, Humber and beyond.

Hudson added: “It’s less about forcing people into positions and more about us collaborating with schools to ensure they’re getting the right talent, with the right skills and experience to suit their ethos and pupils.

“We understand the challenges faced, but genuinely believe that the team’s outlook and dedication in making every candidate and corporation feel seen and heard will set us apart from existing larger competitors who only want to churn people in and out of the recruitment funnel.

"I for one can’t wait to see where this takes us and help others along the way too.”

Elite Teaching Solutions are now welcoming the opportunity to speak with anyone who is looking to hire for a position or take their career to the next step.