Former Castleford, Wigan and multi sports star David Stephens dies, aged 82

David Stephens, third from left, front row, in the Castleford Grammar School's 1958 first XV.

At Castleford Grammar School in the fifties he was an outstanding sportsman, prominent in all teams and captaining the Yorkshire Schoolboys at cricket.

He was also a fine track and field athlete, excelling in several events but specialising in the triple jump. He was UK junior champion in 1959, marking him out as a potential Olympic athlete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On leaving school in 1959, he continued his multisport career at St John’s College, York, with rugby union becoming more prominent while also playing local league cricket in Castleford.

With a specialist qualification in physical education. Stephens started his teaching career at Airedale Secondary School in 1962. His rugby union career continued with Castleford Rugby Union Club, with which he maintained his connection until his death.

He moved for higher level competition to Wakefield Rugby Union Club, but returned to Castleford following a dispute – his preferred position was centre but Wakefield wanted to play him on the wing.

His return to Castleford was shortlived. Wigan had been watching him closely and he changed codes at the start of the 1965-66 season to take up a Rugby League career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made an immediate impact, cementing his place in the centre with Billy Boston, one of the game’s legends, his winger. The season culminated in a cup final appearance at Wembley where fierce rivals St Helens came out on top.

The following season was disrupted when Stephens suffered a broken leg. That, and the appointment of a new coach, led to Wigan being prepared to release him. He had played 52 games, scoring 26 tries.

Castleford, who had expressed interest when he was still at school, signed him in 1968. “Classy Cas” were on the verge of greatness and initially Stephens was an integral part of their team.

A loss of form early in 1969 saw him in and out of the team and he missed out on selection for Castleford’s team for the 1969 cup final and again in 1970, after which he retired. He had played 40 games for his home town club, scoring 11 tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While at Wigan he taught locally and met his wife to be, Barbara. They married in December, 1967.

On coming back to Castleford Stephens resumed his teaching career at Airedale Secondary, transferring to Airedale High School on reorganisation.

He was involved in coaching and organising rugby league in local schools, as he had been in Wigan. He became increasingly disillusioned with the way schools reorganisation was implemented in Castleford. No longer tied to a rugby league contract, he decided to move to pastures new and had three contracts in Saudi Arabia.

Back in the UK the family settled in Skipton where he had a successful and enjoyable time as head of PE at Ermysted’s Grammar School, an environment which suited his traditional approach to physical education. He was also much involved in local rugby and cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad