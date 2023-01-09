Fryston Warriors charge into Yorkshire Cup semis with big win over rivals Sharlston

Their reward for an excellent victory is a semi-final home tie against another neighbouring team in Upton this Saturday at the Warriors’ ETEX Stadium.

Fryston, playing in their Monkhill Sandwiches sponsored strip, shot out of the blocks and forced an error on Sharlston's first set. From the resulting scrum they worked a planned move, which saw George Thrower cross in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pressure continued on both sides of the field and Kieran Purdy was on hand to cross out wide.

Leyton Davies kicked seven goals in Fryston Warriors' win over Sharlston Rovers in the Yorkshire Cup quarter-finals. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Shellshocked Sharlston rallied and worked their way up field from where wingman Jakob Lupton crossed in the corner.

The game settled down with both defences cancelling each other out for a spell before a classy piece of individual flair from Purdy saw him race in for a try that was converted by Leyton Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not to be outdone, Sharlston produced an excellent planned move and Yemi George hit the ball at speed to burst through and score under the posts. Ryan Butterworth added the resulting easy conversion.

Fryston realised that they to maintain the pressure to ensure victory and this they did as they blitzed the Sharlston line with Rhys Bonser taking the final pass to score. Davies goaled to give the Warriors a 10-point half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fryston started the second half well with Ryan Joseph strolling through to score under the posts, giving Davies the easiest of conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharlston hit back when they put through a simple kick. Everything seemed covered, but a misunderstanding between two Fryston players let Lee Bettison kick the ball on and be awarded a penalty try as Jake Macdonald was judged to have obstructed him. Macdonald was also sin-binned.

Fryston reacted in the best possible way by storming their way back up field and the ever alert Purdy picked up a loose ball to score his third try to which Davies added the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fryston were in full flow now and Bonser went from try scorer to try maker as his clever ball slipped Kyle Cranswick over. Again Davies converted.

Macdonald welcomed his return back to the field in style when everything seemed blocked as he tried to score in the corner, but a spectacular leap saw his outstretched arm get the ball down to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharlston were now totally deflated and Fryston continued with the relentless pressure with Cranswick backing up a Brad Moules break to score with Davies adding the conversion.

This was soon followed when Moules became try scorer as he backed up another break to go over and give Davies another two points to his tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a resounding win for Fryston their man of the match went to Moules, who was a constant thorn in Sharlston's side throughout the game, but he was well supported by hat-trick man Purdy and Bonser.