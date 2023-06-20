News you can trust since 1852
Fryston Warriors emerge as winners on emotional day at Westgate Common

​Fryston Warriors produced an impressive display as they ran out 21-4 winners away to Westgate Common in the Premier Division of the Yorkshire Men’s League.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

The result against traditionally strong opponents kept the Warriors in second place, two points behind leaders Newsome Panthers with Westgate left down in seventh.

Fryston scored first when full-back Jae Priest joined the attacking line to cross for the opening try. Leyton Davies added the conversion and they were up and running at 6-0 ahead.

Westgate attacked the Fryston line for the majority of the first half, however, and they were finally rewarded on half-hour as their full-back scored in the corner.

Fryston Warriors were in winning form at Westgate Common.
Fryston increased their lead, however, just before half-time when Ben Knowles marked his debut with a try after a high kick was knocked back by Kieran Purdy.

With Davies adding the goal it was 12-4 to Fryston at half-time.

The second half was all out defence with both teams throwing everything at each other until Rhys Bonser broke through the Westgate line and passed to Brad Benn who scored under the posts. Davies converted to take the lead out to 18-4.

Davies also kicked a penalty and slotted over a drop-goal to round off the scoring for the Warriors.

The Fryston man of match award, sponsored by Metal Depot, went to all the team for a fantastic team performance.

It was an emotional day for the Westgate club and ​Fryston Warriors would like to send their condolence to Chris Moran’s family and friends and all associated with Westgate after their player was tragically killed in a road accident while in Las Vegas.

