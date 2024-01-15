Fryston Warriors overcome Army to progress to second round of Betfred Challenge Cup
Pennine League side Fryston Warriors brushed aside having to play 10 minutes without yellow carded Kieran Purdy as they beat the British Army team to reach the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
FRYSTON WARRIORS of the Pennine League brushed aside the sin-binning on 20 minutes of
Kieran Purdy for pushing at the play-the-ball to beat the ARMY 13-10.
Rhys Owen crossed for Fryston on the half-hour, but the Army went in at the break 6-4
ahead, Kieran Fleming having improved Pita Tomani’s try.
The Warriors, though, were 12-6 up by the hour, thanks to touchdowns for Ryan Joseph and
Purdy. And a field goal by Leyton Davies on 63 minutes gave the Castleford outfit a handy cushion,
especially as Joey Walker popped in for the visitors with eight minutes remaining.