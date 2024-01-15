Fryston Warriors overcome Army to progress to second round of Betfred Challenge Cup

​Pennine League side Fryston Warriors brushed aside having to play 10 minutes without yellow carded Kieran Purdy as they beat the British Army team to reach the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

​FRYSTON WARRIORS of the Pennine League brushed aside the sin-binning on 20 minutes of

Kieran Purdy for pushing at the play-the-ball to beat the ARMY 13-10.

Rhys Owen crossed for Fryston on the half-hour, but the Army went in at the break 6-4

Fryston Warriors were in Challenge Cup action.

ahead, Kieran Fleming having improved Pita Tomani’s try.

The Warriors, though, were 12-6 up by the hour, thanks to touchdowns for Ryan Joseph and

Purdy. And a field goal by Leyton Davies on 63 minutes gave the Castleford outfit a handy cushion,