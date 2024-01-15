News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Fryston Warriors overcome Army to progress to second round of Betfred Challenge Cup

​Pennine League side Fryston Warriors brushed aside having to play 10 minutes without yellow carded Kieran Purdy as they beat the British Army team to reach the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 15th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​FRYSTON WARRIORS of the Pennine League brushed aside the sin-binning on 20 minutes of

Kieran Purdy for pushing at the play-the-ball to beat the ARMY 13-10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhys Owen crossed for Fryston on the half-hour, but the Army went in at the break 6-4

Most Popular
Fryston Warriors were in Challenge Cup action.Fryston Warriors were in Challenge Cup action.
Fryston Warriors were in Challenge Cup action.

ahead, Kieran Fleming having improved Pita Tomani’s try.

The Warriors, though, were 12-6 up by the hour, thanks to touchdowns for Ryan Joseph and

Purdy. And a field goal by Leyton Davies on 63 minutes gave the Castleford outfit a handy cushion,

especially as Joey Walker popped in for the visitors with eight minutes remaining.

Related topics:Fryston WarriorsBritish ArmyFryston