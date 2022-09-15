Gadwin Springer signs new deal to stay with Featherstone Rovers

The 29-year-old former Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons player joined Rovers midway through the 2022 campaign having done the same thing last year before joining Toulouse ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

He is happily settled at Featherstone now and happy to have his immediate furture sorted out.

He said: "I'm really pleased to be staying at Fev for another year, it's my second stint at the club and I'm really happy here.

Gadwin Springer has signed a contract extension with Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"I'm looking forward to putting in the hard work at the end of this season to help us reach our Super League ambition for 2023.”

Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers added: “We're pleased to have secured Gadwin's services for another year.