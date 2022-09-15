Gadwin Springer signs new deal to stay with Featherstone Rovers
French forward Gadwin Springer has agreed a contract extension at Featherstone Rovers which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.
The 29-year-old former Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons player joined Rovers midway through the 2022 campaign having done the same thing last year before joining Toulouse ahead of the 2022 Super League season.
He is happily settled at Featherstone now and happy to have his immediate furture sorted out.
He said: "I'm really pleased to be staying at Fev for another year, it's my second stint at the club and I'm really happy here.
Most Popular
"I'm looking forward to putting in the hard work at the end of this season to help us reach our Super League ambition for 2023.”
Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers added: “We're pleased to have secured Gadwin's services for another year.
"Gadwin has made a significant impact for the club since joining midway through the season and become a real favourite with our fans, he seems to be getting stronger and stronger with each game and we are really excited about the impact he can make for the club in 2023.”